On Friday, Zack Short (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .224.

Short has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this year (15 of 76), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 76 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .255 AVG .182 .304 OBP .284 .406 SLG .286 8 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 29/8 K/BB 24/11 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings