Zack Short vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Zack Short (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .224.
- Short has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this year (15 of 76), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 76 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.182
|.304
|OBP
|.284
|.406
|SLG
|.286
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|29/8
|K/BB
|24/11
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
