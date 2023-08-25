Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Framber Valdez on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests. Detroit and its opponent have topped the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.7.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those contests.

Detroit is 16-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 63 of its 127 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-35 31-34 24-30 34-38 47-49 11-19

