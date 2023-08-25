Riley Greene -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .295.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 67 of 91 games this year (73.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (29.7%).
  • He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 42 of 91 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 48
.325 AVG .267
.377 OBP .335
.497 SLG .433
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
14 RBI 19
54/14 K/BB 54/18
3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Valdez aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th.
