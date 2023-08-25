The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .247.

Cabrera has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).

In 75 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 22.7% of his games this year, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 15 of 75 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .271 AVG .225 .336 OBP .299 .356 SLG .310 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 30/12 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings