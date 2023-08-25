Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .806 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .288.
  • Carpenter will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers during his last games.
  • Carpenter has gotten a hit in 53 of 84 games this season (63.1%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (27.4%).
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.9% of his games this season, Carpenter has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 33 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 43
.364 AVG .214
.418 OBP .290
.564 SLG .531
15 XBH 18
6 HR 14
23 RBI 31
32/11 K/BB 40/13
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
