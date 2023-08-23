The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.

McKinstry is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 70 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.0% of his games this year, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 of 116 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .256 AVG .221 .328 OBP .284 .386 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 39/18 K/BB 47/16 7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings