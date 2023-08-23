Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago Cubs matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Skubal has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 5.0 2 0 0 9 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .237/.320/.449 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has put up 81 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashing .288/.354/.541 so far this year.

Carpenter brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 136 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.339/.396 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 114 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .321/.369/.555 on the year.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

