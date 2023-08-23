The Detroit Tigers (58-68) and the Chicago Cubs (65-60) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 23 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal getting the ball for the Tigers and Jameson Taillon toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 3.76 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.56 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Cubs have won in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 19 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

