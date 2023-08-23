Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (65-60) and the Detroit Tigers (58-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Jameson Taillon (7-8) for the Cubs.

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered 17 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 504 (four per game).

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule