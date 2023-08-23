Spencer Torkelson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this season, Torkelson has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (54 of 124), with two or more runs 11 times (8.9%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.223
|AVG
|.250
|.322
|OBP
|.319
|.386
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|64/30
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
