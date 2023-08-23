Riley Greene vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .299 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 67 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.333
|AVG
|.267
|.385
|OBP
|.335
|.509
|SLG
|.433
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|51/14
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
