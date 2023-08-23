On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .328 this season while batting .269 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 119th in slugging.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (5.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (19.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (30.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .240 AVG .294 .314 OBP .341 .323 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 30/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings