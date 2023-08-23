Andy Ibanez -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 46 of 82 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Cubs

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 39
.263 AVG .232
.289 OBP .273
.467 SLG .384
15 XBH 13
6 HR 3
13 RBI 13
29/5 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Cubs give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.