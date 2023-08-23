Akil Baddoo vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .224.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 39 of 81 games this season (48.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 18 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.207
|AVG
|.242
|.262
|OBP
|.361
|.322
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|19
|33/9
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-8) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
