Zack Short vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .223 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 31 of 75 games this year (41.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (9.3%).
- In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (15 of 75), with more than one RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.182
|.306
|OBP
|.284
|.402
|SLG
|.286
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|24/11
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
