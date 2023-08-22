Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Chicago Cubs (65-59) taking on the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (9-8, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-5, 4.83 ERA).

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 37 times in 93 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (496 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule