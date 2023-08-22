The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.

In 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (20.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .281 AVG .225 .346 OBP .299 .368 SLG .310 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 29/12 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings