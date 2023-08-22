Matt Vierling vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 97 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Vierling has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.311
|OBP
|.341
|.325
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|28/16
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (9-8) out for his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- In 26 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
