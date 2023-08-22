Kerry Carpenter vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .287 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (51 of 82), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 82), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.366
|AVG
|.214
|.410
|OBP
|.290
|.552
|SLG
|.531
|14
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|14
|17
|RBI
|31
|28/9
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
