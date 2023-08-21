When the Chicago Cubs (64-59) and Detroit Tigers (57-67) square of at Comerica Park on Monday, August 21, Javier Assad will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +105 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been set for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.16 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 35, or 58.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 25-14 (winning 64.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Cubs went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 36-53 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

