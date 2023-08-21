Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (64-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-67) squaring off at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 36 of 89 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule