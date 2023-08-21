The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (107) this season.

In 72 of 122 games this season (59.0%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In 14.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (11.5%).

He has scored in 52 of 122 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .212 AVG .250 .310 OBP .319 .363 SLG .504 19 XBH 31 6 HR 16 24 RBI 44 62/28 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

