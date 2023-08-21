Qinwen Zheng 2023 US Open Odds
Qinwen Zheng will play Aryna Sabalenka next in the US Open quarterfinals. Zheng currently has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Zheng at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Zheng's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6 (at 12:00 PM ET), Zheng will face Sabalenka, after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 in the previous round.
Zheng currently has odds of +270 to win her next match versus Sabalenka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Qinwen Zheng Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1200
Zheng Stats
- Zheng beat No. 5-ranked Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 on Monday to reach the .
- In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zheng has gone 30-19 and has won one title.
- Zheng is 19-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Zheng, over the past year, has played 49 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
- In her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zheng has played 20.6 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Zheng has won 75.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.1% of her return games.
- Zheng has been victorious in 77% of her service games on hard courts and 31.6% of her return games over the past year.
