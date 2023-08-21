MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, August 21
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most exciting matchups of the day, which features Graham Ashcraft drawing the start for the Reds, and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for Angels.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for August 21.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|CHC: Assad
|DET: Faedo
|22 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45.1 IP)
|3.10
|ERA
|5.16
|6.6
|K/9
|8.1
For a full breakdown of the Assad vs Faedo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers
- CHC Odds to Win: -130
- DET Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-2) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (10-8) when the teams meet on Monday.
|SF: Alexander
|PHI: Nola
|44 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (153.1 IP)
|4.06
|ERA
|4.58
|5.3
|K/9
|9.4
For a full report of the Alexander vs Nola matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- SF Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Bailey Falter (0-7) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|STL: Rom
|PIT: Falter
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.86
|-
|K/9
|6.4
For a full breakdown of the Rom vs Falter matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- STL Odds to Win: -130
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|NYM: Peterson
|ATL: Winans
|20 (72.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.45
|ERA
|-
|9.8
|K/9
|-
For a full report of the Peterson vs Winans matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- NYM Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (9-7) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Touki Toussaint (1-5) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|SEA: Castillo
|CHW: Toussaint
|25 (150.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (50.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|4.47
|9.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox
- SEA Odds to Win: -190
- CHW Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-3) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will look to Cristian Javier (8-2) when the teams play Monday.
|BOS: Paxton
|HOU: Javier
|16 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (122.1 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|4.49
|9.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -130
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ashcraft (6-8) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Giolito (7-9) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|LAA: Giolito
|23 (127 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (142 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|4.44
|6.4
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-3) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (9-2) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|MIA: Cueto
|SD: Wacha
|7 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (90.2 IP)
|5.57
|ERA
|2.68
|7.2
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -210
- MIA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Slade Cecconi (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|TEX: Montgomery
|ARI: Cecconi
|24 (139 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (10.1 IP)
|3.30
|ERA
|3.48
|8.3
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Diamondbacks
- TEX Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Tucker Davidson (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (3-3) when the clubs face off Monday.
|KC: Davidson
|OAK: Blackburn
|24 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (72.2 IP)
|6.39
|ERA
|4.09
|8.8
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Athletics
- OAK Odds to Win: -135
- KC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
