Michael Mmoh 2023 US Open Odds
After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Borna Coric), Michael Mmoh will open the US Open versus Karen Khachanov (in the round of 128). Mmoh currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Mmoh at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Mmoh's Next Match
In his opener at the US Open, Mmoh will meet Khachanov on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Michael Mmoh Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Mmoh Stats
- Mmoh most recently played on August 23, 2023, a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 29-ranked Coric in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
- Mmoh is 16-12 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.
- Mmoh is 13-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Mmoh has played 28.4 games per match in his 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- Mmoh, in 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26.5 games per match and won 52.1% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Mmoh has been victorious in 25.3% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games.
- Mmoh has claimed 77.6% of his service games on hard courts and 28.5% of his return games over the past 12 months.
