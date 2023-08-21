On Monday, Matt Vierling (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Vierling has had a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.3%).

He has homered in six games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.2% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .239 AVG .294 .309 OBP .341 .327 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 27/15 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings