Matt Vierling vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Vierling (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Vierling has had a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.3%).
- He has homered in six games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.309
|OBP
|.341
|.327
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/15
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Assad (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.10, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
