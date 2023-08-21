Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .281.

In 50 of 81 games this year (61.7%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).

He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has driven home a run in 28 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 31 of 81 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .357 AVG .214 .403 OBP .290 .519 SLG .531 12 XBH 18 4 HR 14 16 RBI 31 27/9 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings