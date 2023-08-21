Monday, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs and Javier Assad, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 12, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .226 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Kelly is batting .600 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Cubs

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.136 AVG .325
.191 OBP .378
.159 SLG .450
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
14/3 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
