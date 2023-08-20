Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 68 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 114), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this year (17.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.0% of his games this season (41 of 114), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .251 AVG .221 .321 OBP .284 .386 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 47/16 6 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings