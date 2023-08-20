Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Tigers have -105 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Detroit games have gone under the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has won 39 of its 96 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 123 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 30-34 23-29 33-37 47-47 9-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.