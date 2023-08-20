Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Carpenter has had a hit in 49 of 80 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (27.5%).

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .357 AVG .213 .403 OBP .291 .519 SLG .518 12 XBH 17 4 HR 13 16 RBI 30 27/9 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings