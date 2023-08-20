Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 49 of 80 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (27.5%).
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.357
|AVG
|.213
|.403
|OBP
|.291
|.519
|SLG
|.518
|12
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|13
|16
|RBI
|30
|27/9
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
