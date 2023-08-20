Andy Ibáñez vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 44 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 18 games this year (22.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.228
|.275
|OBP
|.269
|.418
|SLG
|.382
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|29/4
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
