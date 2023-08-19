Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 67 of 113 games this year (59.3%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (6.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has an RBI in 20 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.251
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.279
|.386
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|47/15
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, one per game).
- Bibee will try to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
