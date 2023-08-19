The Cleveland Guardians (59-64) and the Detroit Tigers (55-67) will clash on Saturday, August 19 at Progressive Field, with Tanner Bibee getting the ball for the Guardians and Matt Manning toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-165). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (9-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Manning - DET (4-4, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Tigers and Guardians game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 12-8 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Over the last 10 games, the Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 41, or 41%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 23-26 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Riley Greene 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.