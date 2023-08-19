Russell Henley will take to the course at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois to compete in the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19. It's a par-70 that spans 7,366 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Henley at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Henley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Henley has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -8 273 1 16 3 3 $4.7M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In his past seven appearances at this event, Henley has had an average finishing position of 45th.

In his most recent seven attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Henley finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards, 350 yards shorter than the 7,366-yard par 70 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has a recent scoring average of +7.

Courses that Henley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,324 yards, 42 yards shorter than the 7,366-yard Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 84th percentile on par 4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes on those 48 holes.

Henley was better than 70% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 3.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Henley recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other participants averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Henley carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Henley carded more birdies or better (19) than the field average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last outing, Henley's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.4).

Henley ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

