Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (17.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.9%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.357
|AVG
|.212
|.403
|OBP
|.292
|.519
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|27
|27/9
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, one per game).
- Bibee (9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
