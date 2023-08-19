On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (.457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .224.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 38 of 78 games this season (48.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 78), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.8% of his games this season, Baddoo has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 27 games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .214 AVG .235 .264 OBP .360 .333 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 32/23 2 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings