After batting .286 with three doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .237.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 111 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.5% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

McKinstry has driven home a run in 20 games this season (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 41 games this year (36.9%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .251 AVG .223 .321 OBP .286 .386 SLG .330 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 45/15 6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings