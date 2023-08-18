The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field on Friday, August 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+115). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.80 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 33 out of the 58 games, or 56.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a record of 21-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (40.8%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 34 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Riley Greene 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

