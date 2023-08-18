Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 18.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-3) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (2-2).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been victorious in 40, or 40.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 34 of 78 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (477 total, four per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule