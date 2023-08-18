Nick Maton vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .171.
- Maton has had a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits seven times (7.8%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has had an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 28 of 90 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.143
|AVG
|.197
|.278
|OBP
|.297
|.218
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|35/21
|K/BB
|37/17
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
