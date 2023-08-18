Blue Jays vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 18
The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) and Cincinnati Reds (63-59) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound, while Brett Kennedy (1-0) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Kennedy - CIN (1-0, 5.14 ERA)
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- Berrios (9-8) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.53 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 24 games this season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- In 24 starts, Berrios has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy
- Kennedy (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing just one hit.
- In his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .231 against him. He has a 5.14 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
