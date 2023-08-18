The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .529 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .222.

Baddoo is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 37 of 76 games this year (48.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (15.8%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 of 76 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .214 AVG .231 .264 OBP .364 .333 SLG .389 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 8 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 29/23 2 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings