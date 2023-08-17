Zack Short -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in five games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Short has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this year (15 of 71), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 28 .255 AVG .194 .306 OBP .299 .402 SLG .313 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 19/10 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings