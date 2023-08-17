Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 66 of 111 games this year (59.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (13.5%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this year (18.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (36.9%), including three games with multiple runs (2.7%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.251
|AVG
|.223
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.386
|SLG
|.330
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|45/15
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
