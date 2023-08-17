Tarik Skubal starts for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Progressive Field against Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-8).

Detroit has gone 11-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Detroit has played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-56-4).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 28-33 23-29 31-36 45-46 9-19

