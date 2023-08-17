On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 103 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .431, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.0% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (41.5%), including 10 multi-run games (8.5%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .212 AVG .246 .310 OBP .308 .363 SLG .492 19 XBH 28 6 HR 15 24 RBI 42 62/28 K/BB 61/20 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings