Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 94 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Vierling has recorded a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 19 games this year (20.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.239
|AVG
|.301
|.309
|OBP
|.343
|.327
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/15
|K/BB
|42/10
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
