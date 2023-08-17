The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Carpenter is batting .412 with four homers during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

In 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 25 games this year (32.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .357 AVG .215 .403 OBP .295 .519 SLG .523 12 XBH 16 4 HR 12 16 RBI 26 27/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings