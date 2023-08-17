Watch the first round of the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational on Thursday, August 17, when competitors travel to Ballymena, United Kingdom and the 6,231-yard, par-73 course at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, battling for a piece of the $1.5M purse. Maja Stark is the defending champion at this event.

How to Watch the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

Start Time: 2:30 AM ET

2:30 AM ET Venue: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Location: Ballymena, United Kingdom

Ballymena, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 73/6,231 yards

Par 73/6,231 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

ISPS Handa World Invitational Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 2:30 AM ET Hole 1 Clara Manzalini, Agathe Sauzon, Karis Davidson, Tiffany Arafi, Lauren Stephenson, Ursula Wikstrom 8:36 AM ET Hole 10 Laura Wearn, Frida Kinhult, Magdalena Simmermacher, Emily Talley, Rosie Davies, Maria Hernandez 8:14 AM ET Hole 10 Ruixin Liu, Pia Babnik, Christine Kim, Casandra Alexander, Pie-Yun Chien, Nuria Iturrioz 7:52 AM ET Hole 10 April Anguarasaranee, Marianne Skarpnord, Jana Melichova, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Lydia Hall, Kelly Tan 7:30 AM ET Hole 10 Sara Kouskova, Marta Sanz Barrio, Marissa Steen, Nastasia Nadaud, Emma Grechi, Sofia Garcia 4:20 AM ET Hole 10 Jaravee Boonchant, Dani Holmqvist, Leonie Harm, Lisa Pettersson, Yuri Onishi, Tiffany Chan 3:58 AM ET Hole 10 Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Daniela Darquea, Noora Komulainen, Lily May Humphreys, Chanettee Wannasaen, Valery Plata 3:36 AM ET Hole 10 Linnea Johansson, Nicole Broch Estrup, Alessandra Fanali, Becky Brewerton, Annie Park, Bronte Law 3:14 AM ET Hole 10 Leona Maguire, Mina Harigae, Meghan MacLaren, Anne Van Dam, Jennifer Song, Dewi Weber 2:52 AM ET Hole 10 Olivia Cowan, Nicole Garcia, Ana Belac, Christine Wolf, Lee-Anne Pace, Luna Sobron Galmes

